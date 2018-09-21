Two chances to see the Flying Scotsman steam through Deeside on Saturday

The Flying Scotsman – steam locomotive 60103 takes to the tracks on Saturday for a return journey between Crewe to Holyhead.

Hauling a Pathfinder rail tour the locomotive is scheduled to leave Crewe at 10.30am passing through Chester Station at 11.05am.

The world famous steam engine will pass through Saltney Junction at 11.08, it’ll carry on through Sandycroft and steam through Shotton Low Level station moments later.

The train will continue through Rockcliffe Hall in Connah’s Quay at 11.16am, 8 minutes later the Flying Scotsman will pass through Holywell Junction then along the Dee estuary and arrive in Holyhead at 1.22pm.

The return leg will see it go back through Holywell Junction, 6.35pm onto Rockcliffe Hall at 6.42pm, Saltney Junction 6.52pm and Chester 7.00pm.

Fans of the famous Flying Scotsman are urged to keep well away from tracks as the iconic loco thunders through Deeside.

Several dangerous trespass incidents have happened on previous tours where members of the public have been seen walking along the tracks and taking photographs of the locomotive while other trains continued to pass on opposing lines.

All times are approximate and subject to change at short notice.

Full timings for Saturday’s movements: