News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two chances to see the Flying Scotsman steam through Deeside on Saturday

Published: Friday, Sep 21st, 2018
Share:

The Flying Scotsman – steam locomotive 60103 takes to the tracks on Saturday for a return journey between Crewe to Holyhead.

Hauling a Pathfinder rail tour the locomotive is scheduled to leave Crewe at 10.30am passing through Chester Station at 11.05am.

The world famous steam engine will pass through Saltney Junction at 11.08, it’ll carry on through Sandycroft and steam through Shotton Low Level station moments later.

The train will continue through Rockcliffe Hall in Connah’s Quay at 11.16am, 8 minutes later the Flying Scotsman will pass through Holywell Junction then along the Dee estuary and arrive in Holyhead at 1.22pm.

The Flying Scotsman passing through Shotton Low Level Station in 2015 – Picture Richard Leahy

The return leg will see it go back through Holywell Junction, 6.35pm onto Rockcliffe Hall at 6.42pm, Saltney Junction 6.52pm and Chester 7.00pm.

Fans of the famous Flying Scotsman are urged to keep well away from tracks as the iconic loco thunders through Deeside.

Several dangerous trespass incidents have happened on previous tours where members of the public have been seen walking along the tracks and taking photographs of the locomotive while other trains continued to pass on opposing lines.

All times are approximate and subject to change at short notice.

Full timings for Saturday’s movements:

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Park in the Past takes a step forward

Flintshire Council telephone systems restored following earlier wobble

Next generation of innovators sought for Digital Futures Awards

Disabled access to Wales Coastal Path needs improving in Flintshire

Work to transform Mold’s historic Bailey Hill into a major tourist attraction set to begin

Flintshire Council looking to increase number of social rented houses to meet demand

Arrest after man suffered neck injuries from an “unknown implement” following an incident in Connah’s Quay last night

Nearly £3000 of Class A drugs seized as police operation targeting dealers in Holywell gets underway

Flintshire Council faced with cuts of £13.7 million next year

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn