Two car collision near Flintshire border leaves four with serious injuries

Four people are in hospital with serious injuries following a head-on collision close to the Flintshire border in Bwlchgwyn.

Emergency services were called just after 7pm following the crash involving a maroon coloured Vauxhall Cavalier and a silver coloured Vauxhall Agila on the B5430 between Rhydtalog and the Moors Inn Crossroads.

A male driver and passenger of the Vauxhall Cavalier were trapped and had to be cut out by the Fire and Rescue Service.

Both were taken to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital but the driver has since been transferred to hospital in Stoke.





The male rear seat passenger from the Cavalier was also taken by Ambulance to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital but he has also been transferred to hospital in Stoke.

The female driver of the Vauxhall Agila was also taken to hospital in Stoke and she is described as having life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses. He said: “I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or who saw the Vauxhall Cavalier being driven prior to the collision to contact us.

“Our investigation is underway and anybody who can assist us is asked to contact is urgently.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit in Llay on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number 20000601168.