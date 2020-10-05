Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 5th Oct 2020

Two car collision near Flintshire border leaves four with serious injuries

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Four people are in hospital with serious injuries following a head-on collision close to the Flintshire border in Bwlchgwyn.

Emergency services were called just after 7pm following the crash involving a maroon coloured Vauxhall Cavalier and a silver coloured Vauxhall Agila on the B5430 between Rhydtalog and the Moors Inn Crossroads.

A male driver and passenger of the Vauxhall Cavalier were trapped and had to be cut out by the Fire and Rescue Service.

Both were taken to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital but the driver has since been transferred to hospital in Stoke.


The male rear seat passenger from the Cavalier was also taken by Ambulance to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital but he has also been transferred to hospital in Stoke.

The female driver of the Vauxhall Agila was also taken to hospital in Stoke and she is described as having life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses. He said: “I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or who saw the Vauxhall Cavalier being driven prior to the collision to contact us.

“Our investigation is underway and anybody who can assist us is asked to contact is urgently.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit in Llay on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number 20000601168.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government considering imposing quarantine rules to stop those travelling from UK hotspots into Wales

News

Caravan pitches at Ewloe Traveller site could be tripled despite claims residents feel ‘unwelcome’

News

Castell Alun headteacher: “School does not feel right without Chantelle. We will all miss her”

News

Cineworld Broughton set to ‘temporarily’ close on Thursday – no date given for reopening

News

Witness appeal after ‘serious collision’ near Rhydtalog leaves four injured

News

Pupils at three Flintshire schools self isolating following positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Huge blow for Broughton – Cineworld considering temporary closure of all its UK cinemas

News

Erratic A55 driver found to be over alcohol limit with no licence or insurance and in possession of knuckle duster

News

Storm Alex: Met Office AMBER warning for heavy rain now in force for Flintshire

News





Read 552,431 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn