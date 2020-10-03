‘Truly significant’ project will improve Black, Asian and minority ethnic education resources in Wales

A ‘Truly significant’ project will help improve Black, Asian and minority ethnic education resources in Wales

To mark the start of Black History Month, Education Minister Kirsty Williamsn has updated on a project that aims to improve the teaching of themes relating to Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities and experiences across all parts of the school curriculum.

In July the minister confirmed Professor Charlotte Williams OBE had accepted an invitation to lead a new working group – the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnicities (BAME) Communities, Contributions and Cynefin in the new curriculum.

The group includes:

Abu-Bakr Madden Al-Shabazz, Cardiff University Centre for Lifelong Learning Angela Heald, head teacher of St Joseph’s Cathedral Primary School, Swansea Clara Seery, Managing Director of Central South Consortium Humie Webbe, National Training Federation Wales Dr Marian Gwyn of Bangor University Professor Martin Johnes of Swansea University Nia Williams of Ysgol y Preseli Nicky Hagendyk, Humanities Lead, EAS Consortia Rajvi Glasbrook Griffiths, deputy head at High Cross Primary School, Rogerstone Dr Shehla Khan, a lecturer at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David



The group will review the learning resources currently available to support the teaching of themes relating to BAME communities, their contributions and experiences; advise on the commission of new learning resources; and reviewing and report on professional development to support teaching in these areas of learning.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: “I am pleased to announce the publication of Terms of Reference for the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities, Contributions and Cynefin in the New Curriculum Working Group.

“The group will work in the spirit of the Curriculum for Wales guidance, considering the strategic and broad principles and direction required, ensuring what is important in delivering a broad and balanced education across each of the areas of learning and experience.

“I expect the group to report on their initial findings, including recommendations for new resources for the forthcoming academic year by mid-autumn, with a final report presented in spring 2021.

“I am also pleased to note that the members of the Working Group, chaired by Professor Charlotte Williams OBE, reflect a wide range of experiences and specialisms.

“The Group is well placed to take full account of the histories, contributions and experiences of BAME communities in their work, and to deliver recommendations which will result in both the commission of robust and meaningful learning resources and constructive support for teaching practitioners to increase their skills in this very important area of learning.”

Professor Charlotte Williams added: “This is a truly significant project.

“Our vision is that every pupil, as ethical and informed citizens of Wales and the world, should explore the diverse experiences and contributions of Black, Asian and minority ethnic peoples in Wales, past and present.

“Our vision would see every teacher in Wales, in every area of Learning and experience, equipped and resourced to meet these expectations in the design of their curriculum and in their pedagogical practice.”