Posted: Tue 22nd Sep 2020

Updated: Tue 22nd Sep

Tributes paid to “most incredible father” who died on Saturday following a collision on A55 in Flintshire

The man who sadly died following a road traffic collision on the A55 near Northop during the early hours of Saturday has been named.

Michael Barnicle was 44-years-old and lived in the Penrhyn Bay area.

His family have issued the following tribute to him:

“Michael was the most incredible Father, Partner, Son, Brother and Uncle. As a family we can’t express how much we love him and how missed he will be.


“He was such a loving, caring and selfless person who put everyone before himself. He wasn’t into grand gestures and lived a simple life and the last two years of his life in Wales have been his happiest.

“He was devoted to his two girls and was a family man through and through. Michael was such a funny, loving and warm person, which is so hard to find these days. We will all miss our cups of tea and long chats with Michael. He lit up all of our lives. As a family we are all devastated beyond on belief.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened just before 1am on Saturday, September 19th on the westbound carriageway of the A55 near to the Northop on-slip.

The collision involved a Vauxhall Astra and occurred whilst a broken down Vauxhall Grandland X was being recovered.

Tragically, Mr Barnicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit, who is leading the investigation, is urging for any witnesses to come forward. He said: “Sadly Mr Barnicle was pronounced dead at the scene and I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family.

“The investigation is underway however we are continuing to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed the incident and who is yet to come forward, or to anybody who has dash cam footage, to contact us immediately.”

Anybody who can assist with the investigation is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live webchat quoting reference number 20000567417.



