Trial of man accused of killing Flint schoolgirl Janet Commins in 1976 postponed until June

The trial of a man accused of raping and killing 15-year-old schoolgirl from Flint over 40 years ago has been postponed until June.

Defendant Stephen Anthony Hough, 58, of Maes y Dre, Flint, is charged with the murder and rape of Janet Commins in Flint in January 1976.

He appeared at Mold Crown Court yesterday where he pleaded not guilty to her murder.

An application for the start of the trial to be put off until Tuesday afternoon was agreed with Mr Justice Lewis on Monday.

The trial has now been postponed and is not expected to resume until June 26th.

It’s believed the trial has been adjourned due to prosecuting barrister Miss Elwern Evans QC, being taken ill on Monday.