Travel advice for Liverpool fans travelling to Italy for Champions League match against Napoli next week

The UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office has issued travel advice for Liverpool fans travelling to Naples, Italy, for the UEFA Champions League match against Napoli FC next week.

Liverpool FC has received an allocation of 2,558 tickets for its supporters for the match which is scheduled to kick off at 9pm local time on 17 September.

Passports and visas

you don’t need a visa to travel to Italy on a British passport from the UK, but your passport should be valid for the duration of your stay

remember your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) but also take out travel insurance, even if you’re only going for one night – it could save you a lot of money if you get into difficulties

you must carry ID with you at all times – you’ll need to carry your passport to the match to gain entry to the stadium. If you hold a UK driving licence (with photo), you can use this instead of your passport, so as to keep your passport safe

if you lose your passport, you’ll need to get an Emergency Travel Document; you can apply and pay £100.00 online. You might need to attend an appointment at the British Embassy in Rome. The easiest way to get to Rome from Naples is by high-speed train. The journey takes approximately 1 hour

Getting to the stadium

The Italian police will provide dedicated buses to the stadium from the Naples city centre at the Stazione Marittima; Liverpool fans are strongly advised not to make their own way to the stadium and instead arrive at the Stazione Marittima at 4pm on match day

The Alibus Airport Shuttle connects the Naples airport to the Stazione Marittima. The current cost of a one-way ticket is €5 and a ticket can be purchased on board

Further information on local transport info is available at the local tourist information website

Please note that tickets for public transport (bus, metro, trains and funicular railway) must be purchased before the journey and stamped in the appropriate machine on the railway platform or on board the bus. If unstamped, they are deemed invalid and you will be fined on the spot if checked by local authorities. You can purchase tickets at the station and most newsagents

At the match

large amounts of coins, belts with large buckles and heavy cigarette lighters aren’t allowed in the stadium; it is common for thorough body searches to be carried out on fans in Italy. Check with Liverpool FC if you need more information about the rules on banners/flags.

arrive at the stadium in good time as entry/security procedures may take some time to complete; at the end of the game you’ll be asked to stay in the stadium for up to 60 min to allow the home supporters’ area to be cleared

the Italian government has a zero tolerance policy on hooliganism both inside and outside the stadium

Supporters are advised to take ID to the match as checks will be carried out at the turnstiles when accessing the stadium and checked against the name on the ticket.

Tips

It is strongly recommended not to wear club colours scarves while visiting Naples

beware of pickpockets and bag snatchers at airports, railway stations

(Stazione Ferroviaria), around the town centre and when using public transport only carry what you need, make use of hotel safes/safety deposit boxes

if you’re travelling in a car, remember to always lock the vehicle and never leave valuables inside; hire cars and foreign registered vehicles are more of a target for thieves

British Embassy Rome Via XX Settembre 80/a 00187 Rome Italy

Telephone

+39 06 4220 0001

Office hours: Monday to Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

For further information please visit:

www.gov.uk/world/italy

www.facebook.com/ukinitaly

Emergency services numbers