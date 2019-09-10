Travel advice for Liverpool fans travelling to Italy for Champions League match against Napoli next week

The UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office has issued travel advice for Liverpool fans travelling to Naples, Italy, for the UEFA Champions League match against Napoli FC next week.
Liverpool FC has received an allocation of 2,558 tickets for its supporters for the match which is scheduled to kick off at 9pm local time on 17 September.
Passports and visas
- you don’t need a visa to travel to Italy on a British passport from the UK, but your passport should be valid for the duration of your stay
- remember your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) but also take out travel insurance, even if you’re only going for one night – it could save you a lot of money if you get into difficulties
- you must carry ID with you at all times – you’ll need to carry your passport to the match to gain entry to the stadium. If you hold a UK driving licence (with photo), you can use this instead of your passport, so as to keep your passport safe
- if you lose your passport, you’ll need to get an Emergency Travel Document; you can apply and pay £100.00 online. You might need to attend an appointment at the British Embassy in Rome. The easiest way to get to Rome from Naples is by high-speed train. The journey takes approximately 1 hour
Getting to the stadium
- The Italian police will provide dedicated buses to the stadium from the Naples city centre at the Stazione Marittima; Liverpool fans are strongly advised not to make their own way to the stadium and instead arrive at the Stazione Marittima at 4pm on match day
- The Alibus Airport Shuttle connects the Naples airport to the Stazione Marittima. The current cost of a one-way ticket is €5 and a ticket can be purchased on board
Local information and transport links:
- Further information on local transport info is available at the local tourist information website
- Please note that tickets for public transport (bus, metro, trains and funicular railway) must be purchased before the journey and stamped in the appropriate machine on the railway platform or on board the bus. If unstamped, they are deemed invalid and you will be fined on the spot if checked by local authorities. You can purchase tickets at the station and most newsagents
At the match
- large amounts of coins, belts with large buckles and heavy cigarette lighters aren’t allowed in the stadium; it is common for thorough body searches to be carried out on fans in Italy. Check with Liverpool FC if you need more information about the rules on banners/flags.
- arrive at the stadium in good time as entry/security procedures may take some time to complete; at the end of the game you’ll be asked to stay in the stadium for up to 60 min to allow the home supporters’ area to be cleared
- the Italian government has a zero tolerance policy on hooliganism both inside and outside the stadium
Supporters are advised to take ID to the match as checks will be carried out at the turnstiles when accessing the stadium and checked against the name on the ticket.
Tips
- It is strongly recommended not to wear club colours scarves while visiting Naples
- beware of pickpockets and bag snatchers at airports, railway stations
(Stazione Ferroviaria), around the town centre and when using public transport
- only carry what you need, make use of hotel safes/safety deposit boxes
- if you’re travelling in a car, remember to always lock the vehicle and never leave valuables inside; hire cars and foreign registered vehicles are more of a target for thieves
Contact the British Embassy, Rome
British Embassy Rome Via XX Settembre 80/a 00187 Rome Italy
Telephone
+39 06 4220 0001
Office hours: Monday to Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
For further information please visit:
- www.gov.uk/world/italy
- www.facebook.com/ukinitaly
Emergency services numbers
- Police (Carabinieri): 112
- Ambulance: 118
- Fire brigade: 115
Other useful contacts /information
- Napoli FC
- Liverpool FC
- Naples International Airport
- Radio taxi: +39 0812222; +39 081 8888; +39 081 5564444; +39 081 0101;
- Visit Naples info