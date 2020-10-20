Transport providers in Wales asked to operate reduced services during fire-break

Public transport in Wales is set to operate at reduced levels during the two week fire-break period.

Ken Skates, economy and transport minister, said he had asked Transport for Wales (Tfw) and bus providers to reduce services outside of peak hours.

From 6pm on Friday 23 October Wales will enter a two week fire-break aimed at turning “back the clock” and slowing down the spread of the virus.

Like March people required to stay home and all non-essential retail, cafes, restaurants and pubs (unless they provide take-away or delivery services), close contact services, such as hairdressers and beauticians, and events and tourism businesses, such as hotels, will close.





Where possible people will be asked to work from home and to not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with either indoors and outdoors.

No gatherings will be allowed outdoors, such as Halloween or fireworks/Bonfire night or other organised activities and community centres, libraries and recycling centres will be required to close.

These measures will remain in place until Monday 9th November. Following the end of the fire-break, a new set of national rules will be introduced, covering how people can meet and how the public sector and businesses operate.

Speaking at today’s briefing Mr Skates announced that there would be changes to public transport in Wales during the two weeks.

He said: “To underscore the stay at home message, over this fire break we’ve asked Transport for Wales, and bus operators to reduce services, particularly outside of peak hours.

“This is a complex task and I appreciate the efforts of all of those working in our transport sector and who we’re introducing these short term measures.

“Services will be similar to those in August and will be achieved through cancellations and changes to timetable services. It’s imperative the remaining capacity is safeguarded for key workers and for essential journeys.

“Those who must use public transport should read advice very carefully and check directly with operators before travelling.

“Buses and trains used by pupils to access schools and those across the border to England, where current restrictions are different, will be protected.”