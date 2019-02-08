Transport for Wales appoints director for North Wales

Transport for Wales have appointed Lee Robinson as Development Director for North Wales, a position described as ‘a key role in transforming transport across the country’.

Based in Wrexham, Lee Robinson joins Transport for Wales (TfW) with ‘a wealth of experience’, with readers probably more familiar with his work as Director of Economy and Place for nine years at Wrexham County Borough Council.

TfW say Lee, having ‘worked closely on developing the regional transport network in North Wales’, is now excited about the prospect of investing in and improving the current transport links.

Speaking about his new role, Lee Robinson said: “Over the next fifteen years we will see over £5 billion invested into the transport sector across Wales. This will have a direct positive impact on our local economies and communities, and it’s great to be part of such a new organisation with a holistic vision for Wales.

“I’m looking forward to using my broad experience to develop good working relationships throughout North Wales and across the border. Transport is essential to the social, economic, environmental and cultural well-being of Wales and I’m excited to start progressing with improvements in the region.

As someone who is passionate about the region and its communities, I’m particularly encouraged with the imminent developments such as the introduction of new services between Chester and Liverpool this spring. These positive changes will have a direct impact on the economic development of the area.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO added: “We are pleased to announce that we have appointed Lee Robinson as our new Development Director for North Wales, Lee brings a depth of experience and skills that will be vital to our future works. We’re at the start of an exciting journey at Transport for Wales to create a transport network that the people of North Wales can be proud of. Over the coming years people will see and benefit from various improvements to transport, as we deliver the Welsh Government’s vision for the North Wales Metro.

“As well as developing the transport network, we will have a wider economic impact through creating more than 600 new jobs and 30 apprenticeships per year. With over £5 billion investment, there will be many opportunities for local businesses in North Wales to work with us.”

Minister for Transport and Minister for North Wales, Ken Skates said: “From the outset I have committed to establishing a Transport for Wales business unit in North Wales to support the delivery of the new franchise and I am delighted Lee Robinson has been appointed as North Wales Development Director to lead the unit.

“The Welsh Government is absolutely committed to seeing a real step change in transport infrastructure and services in North Wales and Lee will now take forward the development of exciting schemes including an integrated Shotton station and a new Deeside Parkway station.

“The role of the Director will also be important in supporting proposals for a Wrexham General integrated transport hub which is being taken forward as part of a wider Mold Road Wrexham development corridor study. This is in addition to the £10m we have committed to improving rail infrastructure in the Wrexham area and enable more trains to travel via Wrexham and the surrounding area.

“Lee has a strong background of working in North Wales and he will be instrumental in forming collaborative working partnerships throughout the region. I wish him well in the role and I’m know his skills and experience will be a great asset in driving forward transport improvements in North Wales.”

As part of the development of the ‘North Wales Metro’, the region will be the first to benefit from the addition of fully refurbished trains this year. In addition to this North Wales will receive newly built trains as part of an £800 million investment by 2023.

Top pic: Ken Skates AM, and Lee Robinson at Wrexham General station.