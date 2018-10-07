Transit van stolen from Broughton overnight

Police are asking the public to keep a look out for a Ford Transit Van which was stolen from Broughton sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The blue Transit – registration number N44 AFH – was stolen from the Main Road area of Broughton sometime between 9pm on Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday.

If you have any information which may help the police call 101 and quote reference: 18300101917

You can also contact North Wales Police via the live webchat

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously – call 0800 555 111