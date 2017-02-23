Trains between Wrexham and Bidston via Shotton delayed/cancelled due to tree blocking the line

Due to a tree blocking the railway between Caergwrle and Penyffordd all lines are blocked.

Trains between Wrexham, Shotton and Bidston have been cancelled or are delayed due to the tree blocking the line.

Impact

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 10:00 23/02.

The following train services may also be cancelled or delayed due to a tree blocking the railway

The 08:32, 09:32, 10:32, 11:32, 12:32, 13:32, 14:32, 15:32, 16:32, 17:45 and 19:48.

It appears trains will no longer call at Neston, Heswall, Upton and Bidston.

It will be starting late from Wrexham Central.

Arriva say:

We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation.

Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim. For more information please visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.

For live journey information about our network and services visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/check