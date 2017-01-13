Trains are back up and running between Wrexham to Bidston following earlier bridge strike in Shotton

UPDATE: Trains are back up and running .

Trains are now running running normally between Bidston and Wrexham General following a vehicle striking a bridge at #Shotton. — National Rail (@NRE_ArrivaWales) January 13, 2017

Todays bridge strike was the fourth to cause disruption to trains since May last year.

From earlier:

A vehicle has struck a bridge at Shotton which means that trains are currently unable to run between Bidston and Wrexham.

We’re told a vehicle hit the bridge in Shotton but that has been dealt with by police, engineers from Network rail will now assess whether there has been any damage caused by to the bridge.

A Supplementary bus service running and delays of up to one hour on Arriva Trains Wales between Bidston and Wrexham General due to road vehicle hitting a bridge earlier at Shotton