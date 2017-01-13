Trains are back up and running between Wrexham to Bidston following earlier bridge strike in Shotton

January 13th, 2017 News, Transport

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn
Trains are back up and running between Wrexham to Bidston following earlier bridge strike in Shotton

UPDATE: Trains are back up and running .

Todays bridge strike was the fourth to cause disruption to trains since May last year.

From earlier:

A vehicle has struck a bridge at Shotton which means that trains are currently unable to run between Bidston and Wrexham.

We’re told a vehicle hit the bridge in Shotton but that has been dealt with by police, engineers from Network rail will now assess whether there has been any damage caused by to the bridge.

A Supplementary bus service running and delays of up to one hour on Arriva Trains Wales between Bidston and Wrexham General due to road vehicle hitting a bridge earlier at Shotton

Network rail say they anticipate disruption will continue until 13:30.
Trains affected:
12:32 Bidston – Wrexham General
12:02 Hawarden Bridge – Wrexham Central
12:32 Wrexham Central – Bidston
13:32 Bidston – Wrexham Central.
Replacement road transport is being provided by Pat’s coaches
MORE AS AND WHEN
Compensation:
You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today, keep hold of your train ticket.
Link 

 

Related Posts