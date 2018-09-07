Trains distrupted between Wrexham – Shotton – Bidston after vehicle hits bridge at Gwersyllt

Disruption has been reported to services between Bidston, Shotton and Wrexham Central.

Coaches have replaced the 10:30 service from Wrexham Central – Bidston and 11:32 from Bidston – Wrexham Central which was due to call at Shotton at 11.55.

Arriva Trains Wales states:

11:32 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 12:32 will be cancelled. This is due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge.