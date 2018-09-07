News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Trains distrupted between Wrexham – Shotton – Bidston after vehicle hits bridge at Gwersyllt

Published: Friday, Sep 7th, 2018
Share:

Disruption has been reported to services between Bidston, Shotton and Wrexham Central.

Coaches have replaced the 10:30 service from Wrexham Central – Bidston and 11:32 from Bidston – Wrexham Central which was due to call at Shotton at 11.55.

Arriva Trains Wales states:

11:32 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 12:32 will be cancelled. This is due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge.

Additional Information
Pat’s Coaches replace 10:30 Wrexham Central – Bidston and 11:32 Bidston – Wrexham Central.
Further Information
If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation.
Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim. For more information please visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.

 

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Shoe repair to key cutting specialists Timpson wants to open a Barbershop ‘pod’ outside Asda in Queensferry

Mold: Bags of Class A drugs seized in early morning raid

Deeside expansion plans for Lidl supermarket

Over a third of people living in Delyn earn less than they need to live on

Refusal for two Flintshire housing developments praised

Holywell man banned from being drunk and abusive in public for two years

Road closures around Blacon, Chester and Ellesmere Port on Friday due to a large funeral taking place

Work gets underway on new £4 million learning disability day centre in Queensferry

BBC One ‘Close Calls’ will feature Flintshire based NEWSAR’s rescue of a paraglider stuck 70ft up a tree

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn