Trains distrupted between Wrexham – Shotton – Bidston after vehicle hits bridge at Gwersyllt

Published: Friday, Sep 7th, 2018
Disruption has been reported to services between Bidston, Shotton and Wrexham Central.
Coaches have replaced the 10:30 service from Wrexham Central – Bidston and 11:32 from Bidston – Wrexham Central which was due to call at Shotton at 11.55.
Arriva Trains Wales states:
11:32 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 12:32 will be cancelled. This is due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge.
Additional Information
Pat’s Coaches replace 10:30 Wrexham Central – Bidston and 11:32 Bidston – Wrexham Central.
Further Information
