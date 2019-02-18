Trains: Delays of up to 20 minutes on the Wrexham to Bidston line due to a signals fault

There are delays reported to trains on the Wrexham to Bidston line due to a signals fault.

National Rail states that disruption is likely to last until 4.15pm – the fault began to impact services at around 9.30am.

The National Rail website says:

‘A fault with the signalling system near Hawarden Bridge is causing disruption to trains between Buckley and Bidston.

Trains may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or amended to not run between Shotton and Bidston.

Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 16:15.’

