Trains: Delays of up to 20 minutes on the Wrexham to Bidston line due to a signals fault

Published: Monday, Feb 18th, 2019
There are delays reported to trains on the Wrexham to Bidston line due to a signals fault.

National Rail states that disruption is likely to last until 4.15pm – the fault began to impact services at around 9.30am.

The National Rail website says:

‘A fault with the signalling system near Hawarden Bridge is causing disruption to trains between Buckley and Bidston.

Trains may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or amended to not run between Shotton and Bidston. 

Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 16:15.’

Check before you travel:
You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner

Compensation:
You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

Keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

