Traffic builds through Flintshire with visitors heading to coast as warm weather continues

Traffic is moving very slowly on the A494 in Deeside as people head to the North Wales coast to enjoy the warm dry spell of weather.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures will hit the mid 20s in degrees celsius with stormy conditions to follow early next week.

There are the usual delays in A494 from the Flintshire border to Drome Corner, along Aston Hill to the A55.

Slow traffic is reported all the way the Pentre Halkyn where it eases slightly before building up again towards Abergele.





It’s the first weekend of opening since March, residents and tourists alike are being urged to “enjoy Wales safely”.

The next couple of days are predicted to be busy across north Wales, with visitors and those on “staycations” heading to tourist hotspots to enjoy the warm weather.

Hospitality businesses are also preparing for their first week “indoor” weekend of trade since restrictions were imposed at the start of lockdown.

However people are being urged to “visit Wales safely” to continue to adhere to the social distancing and coronavirus guidelines that remain in place.

Locally, rangers at Wepre Park have said this week has been the busiest they have seen.

Overflow car parks – which generally remain closed during the midweek – have been packed all week, park staff have warned those visiting the overflows will locked at 6pm.

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism Dafydd Elis Thomas said those taking advantage of the good weather will be “welcomed” by many in the tourism industry, but warned that we all have our part to play in keeping Wales safe.

The Deputy Minister said: “We are now at the height of summer and with hospitality businesses able to open again, many people will be taking advantage of the good weather to visit Wales or explore their local area. After the difficulties for the tourism industry this will be welcome for many.

“If you are planning to explore and enjoy what Wales has to offer this weekend remember to do so safely. There are a few things which we can all do to help keep ourselves, our families and communities safe.

“Plan ahead and check local arrangements such as parking facilities.

“If where you want to go is very busy think about an alternative which is quieter – there are plenty of places to choose from. You might discover something new.

“Remember to maintain social distance, and keep two metres apart from others, including when outdoors and on the streets.

“It’s great to see that most tourist businesses are now open and we all have a part to play in keeping everyone safe, and ensuring our restaurants, pubs, cafes and attractions can remain open.

“We can enjoy the wonderful countryside and attractions here in Wales over the summer. Let’s all do so safely.”

Visit Wales are encouraging visitors to make a pledge to care for Wales and each other. To sign the pledge visit: https://www.visitwales.com/promise