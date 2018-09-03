News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Trading Standards warning residents not to give personal ID to cold calling housing repairs claims company

Published: Monday, Sep 3rd, 2018
Trading Standards Officers in Flintshire are warning residents not to give out personal details to cold callers from a housing repairs claims company operating in the area.

Sales people working on behalf of the company have been asking tenants in council properties, who have chosen to pursue a claim, for identification such as a passport or driving license.

A spokesperson for Flintshire Trading Standards Service said;

“Flintshire Trading Standards Service has been made aware of a claims company cold calling residents of Flintshire who live in Council owned properties asking if they have any outstanding repairs with the Council.

We have been told that in cases where residents have asked the company to pursue a claim on their behalf the sales person has asked to take a photograph of the resident’s passport or driving licence.

We would warn people that they should not allow strangers to have copies of their identity documents, there is no reason why this would be required.”

If you have any concerns about outstanding repairs to a council property than contact the Councils Housing Department on 01352 701660.

