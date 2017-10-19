Top ‘Investor in People’ Award for Flintshire Primary School

Head teacher Jeremy Griffiths and Sian Earl Jones who led the school through the assessment

Ysgol Gwynedd in Flint, has been awarded the top grade following an assessment by the Investors in People (IIP) organisation.

The school was assessed against the IIP Health and Well-Being standard and achieved the “High Performing” Platinum Award.

This level is awarded to less than 2% of organisations world-wide. The award looks at the leadership of the school and the opportunities for staff and pupils to remain healthy, both physically and mentally.

The head teacher, Jeremy Griffiths, said:

“We are very proud of this achievement. It is great to have an external audit and to be benchmarked against sector leading best practice. Everybody in the school makes a significant contribution to ensure that we all “Grow, Learn, Succeed, Together” which is the school motto. Everything we do has a positive impact on the outcomes for our pupils.”

The report highlighted many excellent features including positive quotes from staff. The assessor, Sarah Botterill, noted:

“Ysgol Gwynedd’s values are clear, well communicated and understood. Values are embedded and provide the foundation for the positive culture encountered.” The school has clearly linked the school’s strategic objectives (pupil outcomes) with the well-being of staff who work there.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“This “High Performing” Platinum Award is a worthy accolade and staff and pupils at Ysgol Gwynedd have worked incredibly hard over many years to embed health and wellbeing at the heart of what they do. This a huge achievement for the school and something as a county we are very proud of.”