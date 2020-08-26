Tip Top Productions theatre company set to take part in Welsh Gov outdoor performance trial at Theatr Clwyd

A popular local theatre company is set to make history by taking part in a unique season of events which will help to pave the way for the safe return of live performances in theatres and other venues.

Chester and Wrexham based theatre company Tip Top Productions has been invited to take part in the Welsh Government trial of outdoor performances being staged at Theatr Clwyd near Mold.

The event is part of the first steps to bring live performance back to the Mold venue and to help shape Welsh Government guidance to enable the safe re-start of live performance across Wales.

The show, “Musical Magic” takes place on Sunday 27th September at 6pm and will feature songs from popular West End and Broadway Musicals performed by a cast drawn from Tip Top’s talented performers.

Audience capacity will be strictly limited and social distancing measures in place for the event.

Audience members are asked to bring suitable portable camping seating or rugs, cushions etc with them so as to enjoy the unique atmosphere of Theatr Clwyd’s newly created outdoor performance space.

Speaking about taking part in the trial season, Steve Davies, Artistic Director of Tip Top Productions, said “This is a wonderful opportunity for us. Like many of our friends in the performing arts, we are missing the thrill of live theatre.

Performing as part of this Welsh Government trial season is a wonderful step back onto the stage and we hope that the success of this trial will pave the way for a full return for us all very soon”.

Musically directed for Tip Top Productions by Simon Phillips, the show will be directed by Phil Cross.

Joining Phil on stage will be Josie McHugh, Annie-May Howarth, Natalie Brett, Ashley Sollars, Rhian Lyon and Rob Lyon.

Speaking about the show Phil said “Musical Magic will be a celebration of musical theatre featuring songs old and new from your favourite musicals including The Sound of Music, Into the Woods, Wicked and Shrek.

We were delighted to be invited by Theatr Clwyd to take part in these outdoor events and have pulled together some Tip Top talent to entertain the audience under the evening sky up the hill. This will be Tip Top’s first live performance since February and we just can’t wait!”

Tickets for “Musical Magic” are priced at £5.