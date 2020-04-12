Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 12th Apr 2020

Updated: Sun 12th Apr

Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Flintshire on Sunday

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms today, Sunday April 12 .

The warning comes into force from 3pm through to 11pm. 

Current forecasts indicate rain will hit the region from around 4pm.

The map below taken from the Met Office website shows the area where the warning is place which also includes Wrexham, Cheshire.

 

 

The Met Office warning reads:

“Whilst some areas will remain dry, a few thunderstorms are expected to break out during the course of the afternoon and early evening before fading later.

Where thunderstorms do occur, torrential downpours could produce 20-30 mm and possibly as much as 40-50 mm of rain in 2-3 hours.

Frequent lightning is likely, along with hail and gusty winds in a few places.”

It goes on to state:

‘What to expect’

  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost



