Thunderstorm warning issued for Flintshire on Sunday and Monday

The Met Office warning states:

“Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain and lightning, with possible flooding and disruption to travel.”

“Spells of rain are expected to affect many areas at times from Sunday afternoon and into Monday, moving north-northeastward and perhaps turning thundery at times in some places.

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may also develop between bands of rain, particularly on Monday afternoon.

Where thunderstorms do develop, 20 to 30 mm rain may fall locally in an hour, and close to 40 mm of rain may fall in two or three hours.”