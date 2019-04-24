News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Thunderstorm forecast for Flintshire as Met Office issue weather warning

Published: Wednesday, Apr 24th, 2019
Thunder and lightning could be on the way for Flintshire this evening.

It may have been a record breaking Easter Weekend with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. But the Met Office are warning that large parts of north east Wales and the north west of England could be hit by a thunderstorm this evening.

Rain is on the forecast on the next few hours – with the yellow weather warning in place until 9pm.

A statement released by the Met Office, reads: “Although not everywhere will get one, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out across central and northern England and parts of northeast Wales during Wednesday afternoon, easing from the south during the evening.

“These thunderstorms bring the potential for lightning strikes and hail, with sudden downpours and gusty winds.”

