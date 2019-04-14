Three Flintshire education professionals nominated for national teaching awards

Three education professionals from Flintshire are amongst 29 from across Wales revealed as finalists of the third Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

The awards were created to celebrate the commitment, dedication and hard work of teachers across Wales.

Over a hundred nominations came in from pupils, colleagues and parents and now the best of the best has been shortlisted for an award.

The winners from each of the ten categories including Headteacher of the year will be announced at a special ceremony at Soughton Hall in May.

Tracy Jones from Ysgol Merllyn, Bagillt has been nominated for Headteacher of the Year – The award will go to an individual who is exceptional at their job, whilst demonstrating an ability to engage the school in the wider community and make a real difference for every pupil.

Nia Williams of Alun School has been nominated for her ‘Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language’ while Gillian Stevenson from Elfed High School has been nominated for ‘School Business Manager/Bursar.’

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said:

“As ever, the calibre of nominations is astounding, and it is truly humbling to see yet another group of inspiring finalists.

Part of our national mission is to raise standards of education and make everyone proud to study in Wales. At the heart of the system are the teaching professionals.

Every day teachers, support and business staff are all making a real difference to the lives of our young people and it’s vital that we recognise them for their contributions.

The finalists are a credit to the profession. They should all be exceptionally proud of themselves and I am very much looking forward to meeting them all in May to celebrate their hard work.”

The awards take place on Sunday 19 May and will be broadcast on Facebook ‘Live’

[Pictured: Helen Jones from Flint High School who was awarded Outstanding New Teacher of the year in 2018.]