Thousands of spectators will head to Rhyl for the airshow this weekend

Rhyl Airshow will celebrate its 10th year over the Bank Holiday weekend with thousands of spectators watching stunning displays in the skies above the town.

Held over Saturday and Sunday 25th and 26th August spectators will get to see the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring a Spitfire, Hurricane and Dakota and the Red Devils Parachute Display Team.

There will also be Russian and German military aircraft from the Second World War, a gyroplane display which can fly within a 100ft of the crowd, and the aerobatic display team Raven.

For those unable to make it to Rhyl over the weekend, Deeside tends to be treated to a mini airshow with aircraft using Hawarden Airport as a base for crews and refueling.

Deeside.com will confirm later in the week if the likes of the Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will use the Hawarden airfield at the weekend.

Ground-based attractions include a replica Hurricane and Spitfire, a host of military vehicles, a Winston Churchill impersonator and stands from the Royal Air Force, the Royal British Legion, Ellesmere Port Speedway Museum and many more.

Extra park and ride services will be in operation during the air show and services from Prestatyn and St Asaph will operate into Rhyl to reduce traffic congestion during the event.

Hugh Evans OBE, leader of Denbighshire County Council, said:

“This year’s Rhyl Air Show is shaping up to be the biggest and best yet with a great mix of displays and ground attractions. “With thousands of visitors expected to the area we are encouraging locals to walk or cycle to the event to reduce traffic congestion. “We have also set up park and ride services from Prestatyn and St Asaph and I would encourage those living outside Rhyl to make use of those services.”

Schedule

Time Saturday 25th August 2018 14:00 Team Raven – Formation Aerobatic Display Team 14:18 Autogyro 14:29 Bristol Blenheim 14:42 Yak-3 Display 14:55 Bulldog 15:05 Hurricane/Spitfire – BBMF 15:18 Extra (High Energy Aerobatics) 15:30 Dakota – BBMF BREAK 16:08 Strikemaster 16:19 Firefly Display 16:30 Red Devils Parachute Display Team

Time Sunday 26th August, 2018 14:00 Dakota – BBMF 14:10 Hurricane/Spitfire – BBMF 14:22 Extra (High Energy Aerobatics) 14:32 Red Devils Parachute Display Team 14:49 Yak-3 Display 15:02 Firefly Display 15:13 Yak-50 Display BREAK 16:22 Team Raven – Formation Aerobatic Display Team 16:40 Autogyro 16:51 Bristol Blenheim 17:04 Bulldog 17:15 Strikemaster 17:30 Royal Air Force Red Arrows Aerobatic Display Team

Park and ride services will operate from Ffrith Beach, Prestayn and Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Asaph at a cost of £5 to park all day with a shuttle bus operating at regular intervals.

Rhyl car parks at the Sky Tower, Morley Road, West Kinmel Street, the Pavilion Theatre and Quay Street will be in operation but the town’s underground car park is currently closed for a major refurbishment.

Rhyl Mayor Cllr Win Mullen-James said:

“The air show is one of the highlights in Rhyl’s extensive events’ programme and a real crowd-pleaser. “The town council is delighted to be supporting the event once again. Visitors always come from far and wide and, with such an exciting line-up, this year is expected to be no different. “Many locals cycle or walk to the promenade to watch the aerial displays and we’d encourage them to do so again this year so we can keep traffic moving around the town.”

This year’s Rhyl Air Show is supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The Red Arrows will close Rhyl Air Show on Sunday, with the Bristol Blenheim closing proceedings on Saturday with full line-up details and information about park and ride services available at www.denbighshire.gov.uk/rhylairshow