Thieves continue to target vulnerable residents in Flintshire with two more burglaries last night

Police are again appealing for information and reminding residents to look out for their elderly neighbours after two more burglaries in Flintshire on Monday night.

In the latest incidents, thieves sneaked into a house in Gladstone Way, Mancot, unnoticed and stole an elderly man’s wallet at around 8.15pm.

Thieves also smashed a window to gain entry to the home of a 90-year-old woman in Oakenholt, Flint at around 9pm. It is unclear if anything was stolen.

No one was harmed in either incident.

The appeal comes after other targeted burglaries across Flintshire, Wrexham and Denbighshire in recent weeks.

An elderly woman was victim to a burglary in Holywell on January 19, while an elderly man’s home in Bryn Stanley, Denbigh was targeted between 7pm and 9.30pm on February 1.

Burglars also struck at addresses in Maes Tyddan, Coedpoeth, on Saturday February 2 at around 4pm and at St Mary’s Close, Chirk, at 5.50pm on the same day.

DI Mark Hughes said; “We are investigating to see if any of these incidents are linked. In the meantime I would urge family and neighbours of elderly and vulnerable people to keep an eye on them, discourage them from keeping large quantities of money in their homes, to make sure they keep doors and windows locked and not to let anyone in unless they are satisfied as to their identity.”

“I would also ask residents to report suspicious behaviour in their communities.”

If someone you don’t know comes to your door follow this three-point plan.

One:

If in doubt, keep them out. It sounds simple, but if you don’t let someone in – they will go away. Don’t let them pressure you into opening the door.

Two:

Be prepared. Be in control. Think about what to say to doorstep cold callers in advance. Keep a list of key contact numbers near your phone so you can check out legitimate callers. Ask all other unwanted callers to go away.

Three:

Call a neighbour or the police. Contact a local relative or nominated neighbour who can help verify a cold caller. If you think someone is a rogue trader call North Wales Police on 101. To report a distraction burglary or rogue traders who has taken your money and is still in the area, call 999.