These are the roads in Flintshire which the council hope to repair this year

Flintshire County Council has published a list of over 30 roads it hopes to repair or carry out improvements to during 2018/19.

The programme of work has been devised “in support of the strategic aims of the County Council to improve roads and transport.” The document published on Monday April 30 states.

It goes onto to say: “The revenue and capital funded improvement programmes relating to carriageway and footway structural and surface treatments are prioritised from annual condition survey data and visual inspection to improve the highways infrastructure within Flintshire County Council.”

Programmes of improvement are prepared on a priority basis with the principle of “worst first” being the general rule.

The Programmes follow specific ‘methodology’ which includes an annual mechanical and visual assessment of the carriageway and footway infrastructure.

The types of work carried out on each road varies but generally include once of the following;

Structural improvement in the form of reconstruction » Surface replacement or strengthening. Surface treatment to re-establish the texture of the surface or prolong a surface life by protecting a surface course that is exhibiting early signs of deterioration through loss of binder / aggregate. Re-texturing of a carriageway surface which is structurally sound but is exhibiting loss of skidding resistance through the polishing of the aggregate within the surface course.



There are three categories which identify the factors supporting their inclusion in the programme;

A. Identified through a condition survey process

B. Identified through accident investigations as being an accident cluster site or subject to low Sideway-Force Coefficient Routine Investigation Machine (SCRIM).

C. Subject to high maintenance remedial works

The following roads will have work completed on them this financial year all being well and there is no clash with public utility work on the same stretches of road: