These are the clubs Connah’s Quay Nomads could face in Europe next season

Connah’s Quay Nomads will find out today who they will face in First Qualifying Round of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League

Nomads officials will be attending this afternoons draw which takes place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland.

✈️ Let’s go to @UEFA !@EuropaLeague draw, here we come! I’m hoping to be streaming live on @the_nomads Twitter account so keep your eyes there today… pic.twitter.com/uzmE25Bu1f — Nikitas Mesney (@nikitasmesney) June 18, 2019

There are a number of big teams entering the competition at the First Qualifying Round stage this season with Polish side Legia Warsaw the highest ranked side.

Brann (Norway), FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein), Kilmarnock (Scotland), Malmo (Sweden) and Vitebsk (Belarus) are all possible destinations for Andy Morrison’s side.

Brann, Malmo and Vitebsk are all currently playing in new League campaigns, with FC Vaduz and Kilmarnock, the only other two teams who are on an off-season break like the Nomads writes clwbpeldroed.org

The two legs will be played over two weeks, with the first taking place on the 11th of July, before the return leg on the 18th.