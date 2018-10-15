Theatr Clwyd scoops prestigious UK Theatre Award with The Assassination of Katie Hopkins

Theatr Clwyd scooped a prestigious UK Theatre Award on Sunday for its critically acclaimed musical The Assassination of Katie Hopkins.

Theatr Clwyd’s world première production of The Assassination of Katie Hopkins which ran between April and May this year gained huge national exposure.

It was awarded Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards 2018 at a ceremony in London’s Guildhall yesterday.

The Assassination of Katie Hopkins was written by Chris Bush and Matt Winkworth, with musical supervision by David White and musical direction by Jordan Li — who both hail from Wrexham.

The musical uses the imagined death of contentious columnist Katie Hopkins and explores truth, celebrity and public outrage as it sets the scene of a shocking crime that divides the nation.

Tamara Harvey, Theatr Clwyd’s Artistic Director and Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford said today,