Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 2nd Nov 2020

Theatr Clwyd performer’s Moel Famau challenge to fundraise for creative freelancers

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Theatr Clwyd performer has started a challenge of walking up Moel Famau every day for thirty days to fundraise for creative freelancers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karen Campbell, whose first ever performance was in the late seventies, wanted to support other theatre performers who have “lost livelihoods, their income, their hopes and dreams.”

Venues were forced to shut during the first lockdown back in March which has financially impacted freelancers who depend on income via shows.

Subsequently, the ‘Helping Hand Appeal’ will give small bursaries of £560 to these freelancers in effort to help subsidise some of the income lost.


Karen’s challenge is said to be over a hundred miles in total, almost four marathons, and was started yesterday – Sunday, 1 November.

She said: “Theatr Clwyd is like my second home. My first ever performance was on the main stage in 1979 in a production of Carmina Burana. I fell in love with performing and it has been my passion ever since.

“For the last five years, I have performed in several shows including the record breaking ‘Mold Riots’. This will be the first time that I am not ‘treading the boards’ over the festive season.

“The COVID pandemic has closed theatre doors up and down the country, shows, cancelled, postponed until who knows when. Many theatres will not survive, and their doors will remain unopen.

“So many people have lost their livelihoods, their income, their direction, their hopes and dreams. I too have felt lost and a sense of loss.

“There have been several shows that I have been cast in that have been cancelled/postponed, some at Theatr Clwyd, a tour of Macbeth in Singapore and Theatre Seven etc.

“This is why I will be taking up the challenge of walking up and down Moel Famau every day throughout November. This is to try and raise funds for freelancers of the theatre.

“I am asking that you, your friends and your friend’s friends and associates get behind me and support this cause. Please donate what you can so that when the day comes that Theatr Clwyd can once again open its doors, we will be ready to perform and entertain in a way that only this beautiful and fabulous theatre can do.”

To support Karen as she takes on Moel Famau, donate here – https://www.theatrclwyd.com/give/karens-moel-famau-challenge?fbclid=IwAR2P5ClzRy_3-q-c-sI6O7Yx7lco-nKAmRnG6a3ciyXoUnahheQ2CEsNdeg

By Jordan Adam 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

RAF dog handler from Flintshire raises £720 for Stroke Association following sister’s series of mini-strokes

News

New national Covid measures for Wales: First Minister says people not rules are key to our response

News

Ending fire break lockdown in Wales must be ‘slow and steady’ says Plaid Cymru leader

News

First Minister “anxious” Wales doesn’t become an “escape” for people locked down in England

News

First Minister to outline new ‘national measures’ for when firebreak lockdown ends next week

News

First Minister blasts those involved in spreading ‘cruel and deliberate deception’ about coronavirus online

News

Welsh businesses celebrated for their work supporting local communities during the coronavirus pandemic

News

Deeside Rainbow Hospital ready to start accepting patients ‘when needed’

News

Furlough scheme extended until the end of November for all UK nations Treasury confirms

News





Read 596,149 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn