Theatr Clwyd performer’s Moel Famau challenge to fundraise for creative freelancers

A Theatr Clwyd performer has started a challenge of walking up Moel Famau every day for thirty days to fundraise for creative freelancers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karen Campbell, whose first ever performance was in the late seventies, wanted to support other theatre performers who have “lost livelihoods, their income, their hopes and dreams.”

Venues were forced to shut during the first lockdown back in March which has financially impacted freelancers who depend on income via shows.

Subsequently, the ‘Helping Hand Appeal’ will give small bursaries of £560 to these freelancers in effort to help subsidise some of the income lost.





Karen’s challenge is said to be over a hundred miles in total, almost four marathons, and was started yesterday – Sunday, 1 November.

Day one done wahay, 29 to go🥴 . Thank you in advance to those who want to donate and support this . @peopleoftheatre #theatreispoeople@ClwydTweetshttps://t.co/q3hqDQdTjr pic.twitter.com/m03DKxc88u — Karen Campbell (@kickboxingkaren) November 1, 2020

She said: “Theatr Clwyd is like my second home. My first ever performance was on the main stage in 1979 in a production of Carmina Burana. I fell in love with performing and it has been my passion ever since.

“For the last five years, I have performed in several shows including the record breaking ‘Mold Riots’. This will be the first time that I am not ‘treading the boards’ over the festive season.

“The COVID pandemic has closed theatre doors up and down the country, shows, cancelled, postponed until who knows when. Many theatres will not survive, and their doors will remain unopen.

“So many people have lost their livelihoods, their income, their direction, their hopes and dreams. I too have felt lost and a sense of loss.

“There have been several shows that I have been cast in that have been cancelled/postponed, some at Theatr Clwyd, a tour of Macbeth in Singapore and Theatre Seven etc.

“This is why I will be taking up the challenge of walking up and down Moel Famau every day throughout November. This is to try and raise funds for freelancers of the theatre.

“I am asking that you, your friends and your friend’s friends and associates get behind me and support this cause. Please donate what you can so that when the day comes that Theatr Clwyd can once again open its doors, we will be ready to perform and entertain in a way that only this beautiful and fabulous theatre can do.”

To support Karen as she takes on Moel Famau, donate here – https://www.theatrclwyd.com/give/karens-moel-famau-challenge?fbclid=IwAR2P5ClzRy_3-q-c-sI6O7Yx7lco-nKAmRnG6a3ciyXoUnahheQ2CEsNdeg

By Jordan Adam