Cinema under the stars in Chester’s Roman Gardens

The popular season of Storyhouse’s open air cinema Moonlight Flicks returns to Chester’s city centre Roman Garden between 5 July – 26 August.

The season of 11 movies will be screened beneath the stars all summer.

Multi Oscar winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody opens the season, it features alongside Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born and box office smash Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Families can enjoy the charming Mary Poppins Returns and for sci-fi and Kubrick fans the seminal 2001 : A Space Odyssey, screened to mark the 50-year anniversary of the moon landing.

Back by popular demand, for one weekend only, box office runaway The Greatest Showman.

For some 90s nostalgia there’s coming of age hit Clueless, action adventure Jurassic Park and Baz Luhrman’s cinematic masterpiece Romeo + Juliet.

The retro theme continues with 80s teen classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and for the second year the iconic Dirty Dancing.

Nicky Beaumont, Film and Digital Programme Manager at Storyhouse said:

“We have a programme of joyous movies screened all summer in Chester’s gorgeous Roman Garden. Whether it’s date night, a summer holiday treat with the kids or an evening out with friends we think there’s something on the bill for everyone. We look forward to seeing audiences every year, and this season is no exception.”

Tickets are £9.50 and there will be drinks and pizza available to order.

To find out more and book visit storyhouse.com