Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Dec 2020

Updated: Tue 1st Dec

The organ donation opt-out scheme has transformed lives – says the Minister for health five years since the scheme was introduced

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Lives have been transformed by the introduction of a soft opt-out system for organ donation in Wales and we should be proud of what we have achieved ‘- said Minister Vaughan Gething five years ago The plan should be introduced.  

Exactly five years into today (1 December) Wales led the way by introducing a soft opt-out system for organ donation, where presumed consent for organ donation was given unless the person had opted out.

The system has been so successful that England has now introduced an opt-out system. Scotland will do so next year and Northern Ireland will consult on a similar change.

Since the scheme was introduced in Wales the number of people opting into the Organ Donation Register has risen by 4% from 138,527 in 2016/17 to 1,300,494 in the first two quarters of 2020/21.


Consent rates for organ donation have reached an all-time high in Wales at 77% in 2018/19, after as low as 58% in 2015/16

Over 200 organ transplants have been completed on patients in Wales in each of the last two years; an 11% rise from 180 in 2017/18.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Over the last five years people’s lives have been transformed by organ donation. Not only that but organ donor families have also taken comfort from the fact that their loved ones have given life to others.

“This would not have been possible without the generosity of donors and their families who have supported the system, and the dedication of all clinical staff.

“We should be very proud to lead the way with an opt-out scheme for organ donation in Wales and show the rest of the UK that such a scheme could work.

“Not only has what we achieved saved lives and improved people’s quality of life, it has also been an example of what a compassionate country can do to care for its citizens.

“There will still be room for improvement and people need to grow in confidence to discuss the issue of organ donation with their families, but the progress we’ve made in the last five years will last for generations to come.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire solicitor whose false accounting left a clients account short by nearly £900,000 struck-off

News

Senior Flintshire councillor explains why her community has no Christmas lights

News

Wales Air Ambulance will begin operating an overnight helicopter from today

News

Lengthy RSPCA campaign sees ban on wild animals used in Welsh travelling circuses

News

Arcadia – the owner of Outfit on Broughton Retail Park goes into administration

News

Theatr Clwyd performer raises over £1250 for creative freelancers in 30-day Moel Famau challenge

News

Welsh Ambulance Service’s control rooms recognised among best in the world after Accredited Centre of Excellence award

News

New restrictions in Wales a “devastating blow” to indoor entertainment and hospitality firms – FSB

News

From Friday restaurants, pubs and bars will be banned from selling alcohol and will have to close at 6pm

News





Read 476,371 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn