Temporary visitor ‘pods’ to be rolled out to care homes across Wales

Temporary ‘pods’ are being provided to care homes across Wales to better facilitate visits over Christmas and the winter months, the Health Minister has announced today.

The £3million pilot will cover the procurement, installation and lease of 100 units, with an initial 30 being installed and ready to use before Christmas.

The semi-permanent units will be available for a period of 6 months, whilst longer-term solutions are sourced and put in place.

This also includes £1million for plans to support providers who prefer to make their own arrangements on a similar basis.





Expanding capacity within care homes will help to better support risk-assessed visiting during the winter months as some care providers have found it difficult to support socially distanced visits due to a lack of internal visiting space.

Visiting restrictions for care homes were eased as wider lockdown restrictions were lifted in the summer, and again following the fire-break.

Since August, guidance has supported the reintroduction of indoor visits where possible with a designated indoor visitor.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: