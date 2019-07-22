Temperatures set to hit 30ºC in Deeside this week

Temperatures are set to soar in Deeside this week – forecasts for Connah’s Quay shows temperatures will hit 30ºC during Tuesday afternoon.

The high temperatures are set to continue into the evening, so it’s bad news for those who don’t enjoy warm nights! By 10pm it’s expected to be 25ºC and by midnight we could be in for some thunder storms.

The Met Office are forecasting that a heatwave will hit Deeside and across the UK, potentially reaching record breaking levels in some places by Thursday – temperatures are again expected to hit 30ºC locally.

Elsewhere in the country is expected to see the peak in temperatures with 37°C possible in the south east of England. The current July record is 36.7°C set at Heathrow in 2015. The all time UK temperature record is 38.5°C recorded in Faversham in August 2003.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records.

“The weather setup is broadly similar to the pattern that brought high temperatures to much of continental Europe at the end of June.

“As well as high temperatures during the day, overnight temperatures will also be notably warm and could also break records. Conditions will feel much more comfortable for all by the time we get to Friday.”