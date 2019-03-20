Teenager jailed for rape at Creamfields music festival

A teenager who raped a woman in her tent at the Creamfields Music Festival has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Chester Crown Court heard that Bando Ysihara, 19, who is from London, entered the young woman’s tent and raped her around 11pm on Sunday 26 August 2018.

She had been with friends at the festival, which is held at Daresbury in Cheshire.

The 21-year-old victim was in the tent on her own before the attack. She had never met Ysihara before.

The victim made a harrowing 999 call which was played to the court.

The jury returned their verdict on 14 March 2019 and the judge sentenced the defendant to six-and-a-half years in jail.

Julie Harrison, for CPS Mersey-Cheshire said: “This young woman had gone to a music festival to enjoy herself with her friends. Instead she was left traumatised by Ysihara who took advantage of the fact that she was alone and raped her.

“He refused to admit what he had done, despite strong evidence, so his victim then had to relive the dreadful events of that night in a trial.

“The police and Crown Prosecution Service built a strong case and the jury took less than an hour to find him guilty.

“This man caused the victim and her family unbelievable distress and we hope that the successful conclusion of this case is of some comfort to them.”