News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Teenager jailed for rape at Creamfields music festival

Published: Wednesday, Mar 20th, 2019
Share:

A teenager who raped a woman in her tent at the Creamfields Music Festival has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Chester Crown Court heard that Bando Ysihara, 19, who is from London, entered the young woman’s tent and raped her around 11pm on Sunday 26 August 2018.

She had been with friends at the festival, which is held at Daresbury in Cheshire.

The 21-year-old victim was in the tent on her own before the attack. She had never met Ysihara before.

The victim made a harrowing 999 call which was played to the court.

The jury returned their verdict on 14 March 2019 and the judge sentenced the defendant to six-and-a-half years in jail.

Julie Harrison, for CPS Mersey-Cheshire said: “This young woman had gone to a music festival to enjoy herself with her friends. Instead she was left traumatised by Ysihara who took advantage of the fact that she was alone and raped her.

“He refused to admit what he had done, despite strong evidence, so his victim then had to relive the dreadful events of that night in a trial.

“The police and Crown Prosecution Service built a strong case and the jury took less than an hour to find him guilty.

“This man caused the victim and her family unbelievable distress and we hope that the successful conclusion of this case is of some comfort to them.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Police issue CCTV images after man threatened to stab guard on train between Flint and Shotton

One lane closed on the A494 heading into Deeside blocked due to a collision

Rail companies and politicians told ‘finger pointing’ is pointless after autumn rail chaos in Wales

Football is a crucial part of Welsh history and identity and it all started in Wrexham.

More action to be taken to tackle rise of modern slavery in Flintshire

Emirates decks out an Airbus A380 in cricket livery ahead of ICC World Cup in Wales and England

Social enterprises should be used to meet demand for restaurants on Deeside Industrial Park, politician says

Welsh Government lays out demands for future EU deal

Up to 1000 litres of red diesel discovered polluting Balderton Brook in Saltney


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn