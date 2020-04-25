Reports: Tata Steel seeking £500m government loan following slump in orders

Tata Steel is seeking hundreds of millions of pounds in government support amid a slump in global orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports.

A request from Tata Steel for a funding package worth £500million is said to be under discussion with the Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Sky News reports.

The move comes as Tata Steel’s biggest customers – such as car manufacturers – have stopped production across Europe because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sky News notes: “Although some plants are to reopen in the coming weeks, economists believe a recovery in industrial production will be slow and protracted with demand continuing to be weak for some time, and manufacturers forced to cope with long-term social distancing measures.

Economists believe a recovery in industrial production will be slow and protracted with demand continuing to be weak for some time.”

A Tata Steel spokesman said: “We continue to work with both the UK and Welsh governments to identify what support is available.”

Tata Steel employs around 8,000 people in the UK including 700 at its Shotton plant.

A Welsh Government spokesman told the BBC: “We continue to have ongoing discussions with Tata Steel about what support it needs to sustain a strong steel making presence in the UK and in Wales.”

Lucy Powell MP, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Business and Consumers, said: “Steel is a vital sector for the UK in the jobs it provides and its role in Britain’s domestic manufacturing. UK produced steel is critical to ensuring our economy recovers quickly and to make our domestic manufacturing more resilient in the future.

“It is right for the government to work with the industry to protect employment, which is the lifeblood of communities, while ensuring tax payer value for money.”