Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp joint venture looks to be off

Tata Steel – the owner of Shotton steelworks – said today that a planned merger with German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has been abandoned after the EU indicated it would block the move.

The two agreed to combine their steel operations in 2017 to create the second-largest steelmaker in Europe, behind ArcelorMittal.

EU antitrust regulators are concerned that the deal would lead to less choice and higher prices for steel.

Neither Thyssenkrupp nor Tata were prepared to make the concessions necessary to get their planned merger passed by the EU Commission.

A statement from Tata Steel says:

“The Commission today discussed the proposed joint venture with both thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel.

Based on the feedback received from the Commission, it is increasingly clear that the Commission is not intending to clear the proposed joint venture as it expects substantial remedies in the form of sale of assets of the proposed venture.”

Both parties have been in intense engagement with all regulatory authorities and in particular the Commission to seek clearance.

“Based on the Statement of Objections published by the Commission, a comprehensive package of remedies was offered covering all the areas of concern highlighted by the Commission.

However, the feedback from the Commission based on the market test it has undertaken suggests that it is unlikely to clear the proposal in spite of the significant remedies offered.” Tata said.

Hans Fischer, CEO of Tata Steel’s European operations said: “Our strategy is to be the leading and most sustainable flat steel company in Europe with a strong focus on delivering value, especially for our customers, our employees and our shareholders. This strategy will continue to guide us and I’m confident we will chart a strong path forward for all our stakeholders.”

It’s unknown what impact the move will have on Tata operation in the UK

More to follow ….