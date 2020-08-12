Talented Flintshire student reflects on year at Coleg Cambria ahead of Cambridge University degree

A TALENTED student is enjoying her remaining days at Coleg Cambria before attending one of the University of Cambridge’s most prestigious institutions.

Katherine Williams, from Gorsedd near Holywell, begins a Classics degree at Newnham College – which counts Academy Award-winner Emma Thompson amongst its alumnae – this autumn.

Katherine has been offered places at both Oxford and Cambridge but chose the latter and cannot wait to get started.

She completed a Maths A Level at Deeside Sixth Form Centre this year, having earlier achieved A Levels in Latin, Classical Civilisation and Music at The Queen’s School in Chester.





“I chose to study Maths A Level in one year as I weighed up the two university offers I held – it obviously wasn’t an easy decision!” said Katherine.

The 19 year-old is pleased to have spent time at Cambria due to its “student-led” curriculum and thanked staff for their support over the last 12 months, notably in lockdown.

“The Oxford interview took place over several days and was probably one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to go through.

“While the Cambridge interview was just as nerve-wracking I was more excited to be there and loved every second of my interviews. Ultimately, that was what swayed it for me.

“That said, it was brilliant to experience spending time at both, it gave me a real flavour of what’s to come, which is exciting.”

Katherine sympathises with learners awaiting their full A Levels results amidst uncertainty due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Fortunately, I am only waiting on the one result and I already know where I’m going,” she said.

“I wish everyone the best of luck because it is such a stressful time.”

However, the kindness and unity of staff and students at Deeside will help alleviate what is a challenging occasion, added Katherine.

“My previous school was great as it allowed me to study the courses that set me on the path to Cambridge,” she said.

“But Cambria’s support from day one was brilliant, especially in helping me with my university applications.

“Even though I was only with the college for a year I was made to feel welcome and given confidence. Their doors were always open and there was a definite focus on the individual.

“They always put the needs of the student first, ahead of the wants of the college.”

Katherine added: “Studying Classics at the University of Cambridge is a dream come true, and though I don’t know exactly what career path I’ll follow I am passionate about being successful and I hope that will open a lot of doors in the future.”

Miriam Riddell, Assistant Principal and Head of Deeside Sixth Form Centre, says they were delighted to be able to welcome Katherine for the year.

“For her to receive offers from both Cambridge and Oxford shows what a talented student she is, and what a bright future she has ahead of her,” said Miriam.

“I’m so glad Katherine enjoyed her time with us at D6 and that she found it valuable – we wish her every success for the future.”

For more on A Levels and courses available at Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk