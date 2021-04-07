Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 7th Apr 2021

“Sunken vessel deemed to be of significant interest” found in search for Nicola Faith fishing boat

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch have said a ‘sunken vessel’ has been located in the Colwyn Bay area.

The MAIB said “A sunken vessel deemed to be of significant interest has been located in the Colwyn Bay area by an MAIB commissioned vessel searching for missing the fishing vessel Nicola Faith.”

The Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents has issued a ‘Notice of Direction to Prohibit Access’ around the wreck requiring that the wreck be left undisturbed until further notice, pending further investigation by the MAIB.

Sadly three bodies were recovered from the coastline off the Wirral and Blackpool earlier this month, confirmed as crew of the vessel that went missing in January.

The location of the sunken vessel has been released by the MAIB, marked on the map below:

There is a 200 metre exclusion zone in place, with “anchoring in the vicinity of the wreck, fishing by nets, trawls or lines in the vicinity of the wreck, and any diving operations on the wreck or its outlying gear” outlawed.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

High-flier to High Sheriff and Steve pledges support for mental health

News

Moderna vaccine starts to be rolled out in Wales

News

Appeal for witnesses after teenage girl struck by vehicle in Flint

News

Petition launched calling on Flintshire Council to ‘Stop the incinerator in Mostyn’

News

Busy Easter weekend for Flintshire based volunteer Search and Rescue team

News

Diabetes specialist nurse from Mold wins prestigious research award

News

New defibrillator installed on Moel Famau ‘will definitely help to save lives’ says mountain rescue team

News

Residents urged to report rogue traders and doorstep crimes to Crimestoppers

News

Snow and ice warning for parts of North Wales

News





Read 447,803 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X