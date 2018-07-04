Summer Anti Drink and Drug Driving Campaign sees 95 arrests so far

A campaign to crackdown on drink and drug driving has seen almost 100 arrests being made in North Wales in just over two weeks.

So far, 55 drink-drive arrests and 40 drug drive arrests have been made as part of the All Wales Summer Anti Drink and Drug Driving campaign which launched in North Wales on 14th June to coincide with the start of the Football World Cup.

Inspector Dave Cust from North Wales Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: “We announced at the start of this campaign that we would be focusing our efforts to target drink and drug drivers.

“Despite that warning, in just over two weeks, almost 100 motorists have been arrested in north Wales following a road side breath or drugs test. If convicted, each could be disqualified from driving for at least 12 months, face a heavy fine and many could lose their jobs. This is clearly unacceptable.”

As part of the campaign, officers have stepped up their patrols, used a range of tactics and intelligence to take action against anyone breaking the law.

Inspector Cust added: “Using the latest technology, we are better equipped than ever before to detect someone they expect of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We are seeing more arrests as a result of our intelligence-led operations, in particular when it comes to those driving under the influence of drugs.

“Officers will continue to work hard to catch those responsible. Drink and drug drivers are a danger to themselves, their passengers and other road users. The sole reason we carry out these campaigns is to help keep people safe on the roads, and I would like to encourage anybody who may have concerns about those driving under the influence to contact us – they could possibly save a life.”

If you have information relating to someone you think is driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please contact North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.