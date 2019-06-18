Strike action set to take place at Connah’s Quay High School today

Teachers at Connah’s Quay High School represented by the second largest teaching union, the NASUWT teachers’ union are taking strike action today – Tuesday, June 18 – in the first of three days of planned industrail action.

A letter sent to parents by the school confirmed that it will be closed to all pupils during the strike period.

However, it has also offered reassurance that youngsters sitting their GCSEs will not be impacted.

It’ll be the second time in just over a year that members of the NASUWT at the school have taken strike action.

The union represents around 30 teachers at the school, has accused senior figures at the school of undermining their members work, and said the wellbeing of teachers is being impacted.

Officials added they had tried to work with Flintshire Council and the board of governors, but were not able to resolve the problems.

As a result, teachers were balloted on whether to take industrial action in January and are now set to strike on Tuesday 18th, Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th June.

Siôn Amlyn, NASUWT national executive member for Flintshire, said:

“The NASUWT balloted members at the school in January because of adverse management practices affecting our members’ wellbeing and working lives. In the meantime, we have worked with the local education authority and governors to try and resolve these issues, but sadly our joint attempts have failed. Our members continue to suffer adverse management practices which undermine their professionalism and which causes uncertainty in their day to day work. No teacher takes strike action lightly, but these issues must be resolved sooner rather than later for the benefit of all concerned.”

The letter sent to parents, which was signed jointly by headteacher Ann Peers and chair of governors Cllr Andy Dunbobbin, said:

“We have not reached this decision lightly, however, the key consideration is to ensure the health and safety of learners and staff. We can reassure you that the planned remaining two examinations for year 11 will go ahead uninterrupted. The aim of the school and the governing body is to continue our negotiations with the NASUWT with a view to resolving any outstanding issues. We will inform you as parents/carers should this situation change at any point.” Flintshire Council said every step had been taken to prevent disruption for pupils.

Claire Homard, chief officer for education and youth, said: