Stormy weather disrupting train services this morning

Published: Wednesday, Mar 13th, 2019
Strong winds are affecting Transport for Wales services this morning.

For safety reasons, many of Transport for Wales routes in the North of Wales are affected by speed restrictions.

Trains on the Wrexham to Bidston have been affected this morning the 07:28 service from Wrexham Central due 08:30 was started from Wrexham General and terminated at Shotton High Level.

A bus replacement service has taken those passengers travelling on to Neston, Heswall, Upton and Bidston.

Bidston to Wrexham train will start from Shotton High Level station.

Interesting observation by Tim this morning:

Transport for Wales says the following services are subject to alteration today:

Holyhead – Llandudno Jn – Chester – Shrewsbury – Cardiff Central / Birmingham International
Services will have amended calling patterns with some trains not calling at Valley, Rhosneigr, Ty Croes, Bodorgan, Llanfairpwll, Penmaenmawr, Llanfairfechan, Conwy, Abergele, Colwyn Bay, Prestatyn or Flint.

Replacement buses will operate between Holyhead – Llandudno Junction in both directions where trains are not calling. Customers travelling to / from Abergele, Colwyn Bay, Prestatyn and Flint should use alternative train services

Llandudno – Chester – Warrington Bank Quay – Manchester Piccadilly – Manchester Airport

No Transport for Wales services will operate between Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester Picccadilly / Manchester Airport until after 14:30.

The first train to operate will be 13.07 Holyhead – Manchester Piccadilly (Departs Chester at 14:50) and 16:50 Manchester Piccadilly – Llandudno. Replacement buses will operate between Warrington Bank Quay – Warrington Centrall where customers can connect into / out of East Midlands and Northern services

Train passengers are advised to check journey details for full details of service alterations by visiting www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail

