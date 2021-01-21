Storm Christoph: Roads remain closed in Flintshire following flooding

A number of roads remain closed this morning after heavy rain from Storm Christoph caused flooding across the region.

Train lines are also blocked due to heavy flooding, there is no service on the Wrexham to Bidston line this morning.

11 service

The A548 west bound between Flint and Bagilt is currently closed, so we are unable to serve between these locations

Sorry for any inconvenience caused — Arriva Buses Wales (@arrivabuswales) January 21, 2021



Due to the floods. Service 27 will be unable to serve Leeswood until further notice.

Sorry for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/ZTaEv9KpcM — Arriva Buses Wales (@arrivabuswales) January 21, 2021

North Wales Police have issued a warning about travel today, the force has said: “If you are undertaking essential travel this morning, please drive carefully.”

“There has been considerable rain & snowfall across the region with many routes flooded and impassable.”

“Don’t make unnecessary trips & ensure you have correct clothing and supplies in your vehicle.”

Traffic and travel service Inrix reports the following:

-Road blocked due to flooding on A5104 Chester Road at Bretton Lane. Sensors show the road is impassable near the car dealership. Flooding has occurred as a result of Storm Christoph

-Road closed due to flooding on A5118 Chester Road both ways between Station Lane and A550 (Penymynydd Roundabout). Road has been closed due to flooding from Storm Christoph.

-Exit ramp closed due to flooding on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound at J33A (Northop Hall West).

-Road closed due to flooding on A541 both ways between A494 (Wylfa roundabout) and A5104. Road has been closed due to flooding from Storm Christoph. Affecting traffic between the centre of Mold and Wrexham.

-One lane closed due to flooding and surface water on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound at J32B (Halkyn). Lane one (of two) is closed.

-Road closed due to flooding on B5101 Ffordd Llanfynydd both ways between Treuddyn and Llanfynydd. The road has been closed since Monday morning.

Over in Chester there are several road closures around the Greyhound Retail park.

Inrix states: Road closed due to flooding on A5480 Countess Way both ways from A540 Parkgate Road (Blacon roundabout) to A5116 Liverpool Road (Parkgate roundabout).

There will be other road closures in Flintshire but there has been no regular updates from the council during this period of poor weather.

Thanks to Dave for the photo of Main Road in Broughton taken on Wednesday afternoon.