Stephen Hough found guilty of the rape and murder of 15 yr old Flint girl Janet Commins in 1976.

Stephen Anthony Hough, 58, of Maes y Dre, Flint, has been found guilty of raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in 1976.

Janet Commins’ body was found under a hedge in a school playing field in Flint on 11 January, 1976 she had strangled to death and raped.

Hough has been on trial at Mold Crown Court accused of murdering the 15-year-old schoolgirl in Flint 41 years ago.

In June 1976, Noel Jones was wrongly jailed for 12 years for the manslaughter of Janet Commins.

At the time of Hough’s arrest Senior Investigating,Officer Det Supt Iestyn Davies of North Wales Police said:

“There have been significant developments to assist police investigations of this nature in the past 40 years and significant changes in the way we approach murder investigations.

“This man has not previously been arrested in connection with the 1976 investigation.

“A dedicated team of officers have been working on this investigation and as a result further evidence has come to light which has caused us to review all the circumstances surrounding the initial investigation.

Consequently, a referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.”