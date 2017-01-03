Staffordshire police appeal for help in tracing missing woman who has links to Flintshire

Staffordshire Police is appealing for the public to report any sightings of a missing Stoke-on-Trent woman who has links to the Flintshire area.

Charlene Follett, aged 30, was reported missing on Friday 9 December, after she was last seen on Tuesday 6 December in Hanley town centre.

Charlene, of Pembridge Road, Blurton, is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, medium build and has brown shoulder length hair which she usually wears in a ponytail. It is not known what she is wearing.

She has links to the Rhyl and Holywell areas of North Wales and officers have been working with colleagues from North Wales to locate her.

Chief Inspector Karen Stevenson, Stoke South Local Policing Team Commander, said:

“We consider Charlene to be vulnerable and numerous inquiries to find her have so far have proven fruitless.

“We’ve received information to suggest she has been seen in the Hanley area on Christmas Eve and Rhyl on New Year’s Day but these are unconfirmed sightings.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Charlene’s safety and want to hear from anyone who has seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts. Please contact police on 101 quoting Staffordshire Police incident number 566 of December 9.”