Some pupils unable to get on No 10 bus between Shotton and Connah’s Quay – Arriva say there will be more capacity

Arriva Buses has said there will be “additional capacity” on its number 10 service between Shotton to Connah’s Quay following issues over the past few days where children heading to school have been unable to get on buses.

Concerned parents have contacted Shotton Councillor Sean Bibby over issues this week.

A Flintshire Council spokesperson said the problem stems from Arriva “operating certain services as designated school vehicles,” it has meant some fare-paying pupils haven’t been able to board those buses.

Flintshire County Councillor, Sean Bibby said:





“I’ve received a number of concerns and complaints from parents regarding numerous problems with pupils in Shotton accessing service buses to attend Connah’s Quay High School the past two mornings.”

“Clearly many of the pupils and their parents/guardians have been very distressed by this.”

“I have been passing on their concerns to the Transport Team at Flintshire County Council and I’m pleased to say there has been positive discussions with Arriva.”

“Arriva have provided assurances there will now be additional capacity on one of their services buses, and Streetscene Officers have distributed updated information on routes and timetables to Connah’s Quay High School for pupils and an officer will monitoring the stituation in the morning.”

“Hopefully these actions should resolve the situation and of course I appreciate how challenging and difficult the COVID-19 restrictions are on the operations of public transport providers.”