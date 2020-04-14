Some people in Flintshire ‘continue to ignore’ council plea not to put used tissue in recycling bags

Flintshire Council has once again called on residents to stop putting used tissues into the paper and cardboard recycling bags to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Over the past few weeks council collection crews have reported a number incidents where tissues have been disposed into the open recycling bags.

“A minority of people continue to ignore this important health and safety advice and leave recycling bags and containers full of used tissues for collection.” The council has said.

An update from the council states

Any recycling containers that contain used or non-used tissues will no longer be collected.

Stickers will be attached to any recycling containers that contain tissues and these will be left at the kerbside or collection point.

The sticker requests the resident to remove the tissues and correctly dispose of them in the black bin (general waste).

Residents are also being urged to assist crews manage the additional volumes of recycling and waste materials that are being left for collection by correctly sorting their recycling.

To protect our staff providing this vital service residents are asked to follow these guidelines:

Do NOT put any tissues, disposable cloths, and masks (if worn) in the recycling containers. They should be disposed of in your black bin ONLY

If you are self-isolating because someone has viral symptoms in your household, please follow national guidelines and set your waste aside for at least 72 hours before putting it in your usual external household waste (black) bin.

Ensure that recycling items such as glass, cans and plastics are washed thoroughly and dry before they are put out for collection.

Clean the handles of the bins / containers before placing them out for collection.

Don’t forget to wash your hands before you put out your bin and recycling containers, and again as soon as you bring them back in.

https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Bins-Recycling-and-Waste/COVID-19-Important-Changes-to-Waste-Services.aspx”

