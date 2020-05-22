Some elective surgery has has restarted at Countess of Chester Hospital

Some elective surgery will recommence at Countess of Chester Hospital Chief Executive, Dr Susan Gilby has confirmed.

Pre-planned surgery was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additional infection prevention and control measures have been put in place at the hospital and some elective operations began on May 11.

Dr Susan Gilby said:

“I am pleased to confirm that from 11 May we began carrying out some elective surgery, allowing many patients who have been waiting for a procedure to get the treatment they need.

We know that waiting for surgical appointments during this pandemic will have been stressful for many people, which is why our teams have been working hard to safely restart services.

We have been putting in place extra infection prevention and control measures to ensure that the risk is as low as possible for those attending the hospital for non COVID-19 treatments.

“I want people to know that the hospital is a safe place to be if you need our help and is fully equipped to safely treat patients who require planned care unrelated to COVID-19.

If anyone has concerns about having a procedure, I would encourage them to speak to their care team who will be able to answer any questions they may have.”

Patients with concerns ahead of planned surgery at pre-op appointments should contact the admissions team at the number shown on their appointment letter.

The hospital’s Patient Experience department is also on hand to offer advice and they can be contacted on 01244366066 or by emailing coch.patientexperience@nhs.net