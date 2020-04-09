Soldiers drafted in to drive ambulances in Wales to help fight against coronavirus

Soldiers have been drafted in to drive ambulances in Wales to help the fight against the coronavirus.

Around 60 soldiers from the Army in Wales have been training with the Welsh Ambulance Service in Sennybridge, Mid-Wales to provide support.

Military ambulance drivers will be required to respond to emergencies, assist the paramedics with non-clinical tasks and drive ambulances when required.

It is one of a number of ways the armed forces is helping the effort against COVID-19 across the country, including the deployment of military planning and liaison personnel in different regions, supporting the NHS to develop field hospitals and training them to drive oxygen tankers.

Their role has been praised by Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.

He said: “The UK’s armed forces are supporting the critical work of our NHS and social care workers and I would like to extend my gratitude towards all those working to tackle the coronavirus in Wales.

“The military is providing the Welsh Government, our ambulance services and the NHS with additional support and expertise.

“Our armed forces’ personnel are demonstrating selfless commitment and are doing a great job at this incredibly difficult time. I am humbled by their efforts and eternally thankful for their support.”

Defence Minister James Heappey said: “We’re proud to be supporting our emergency services, frontline NHS staff and councils across Wales in the fight against COVID-19.

“Whether it be supporting the Welsh Ambulance Service or assisting in the build of new hospital capacity, soldiers, sailors, airmen and airwomen from across the UK are ready to assist with whatever is required of us in Wales.”