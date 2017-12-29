Snow causing travel chaos in Flintshire this morning

Heavy snowfall has disrutpted travel through parts of Flintshire this morning.

Traffic was at standstill on the westbound carrigaway of the A55 from Broughton up to Ewloe, with long delays on the eastbound side as HGV’s struggled to make it up Hawarden Hill.

Condition as of 9.50am were still reported as being treacherous along the A55 through Dobshill, traffic camera images from 8am show heavy snowfall at Ewloe.

Snow has caused disruption on roads in Buckley, a bus struggled to make it up Chester Road with other being cars left abandoned.

Ben Williams took the picture (above) of a bus as it slid sideways on Chester Road before turning around.

Traffic over Bannel Bridge was also reported to be at standstill as snow fell particularly heavily around Bannel Lane, Dirt Mile Dobshill and the A55 which is close by.

Arriva Buses Wales have tweeted a service update.

SERVICE UPDATE: #Chester – Services 3, 4 and X4 are disrupted due to snow, staying on main roads between Hawarden and Mold. Service DB1 staying on main roads between Hope and Mold. Services 1/1A, 10/10A, 12, 15/15A/15B, 11A and 82/82A are all running normally.