Six months of work to improve cycle links on Deeside Industrial Estate set to get underway

Work is set to begin on the second phase of Flintshire’s Integrated Transport Network.

The work will see a dedicated cycle route to every business on Parkway, Second Avenue, Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue within Zone 2 of the Enterprise Zone.

Construction of new bus stop infrastructure, including new bus stop shelters is will also be carried out.

Work is due to begin next week, Monday, 21 January and is expected to last for up to 6 months.

The contractor is proposing to phase the works so that disruption is kept to a minimum.

Phase 1 would require a one-way system in the direction as shown by the pink arrows (see below), then as work progresses to phase 2 an additional one-way system as shown in blue added, finally Phase 3 in green added.

Parkway will not be shut to vehicles however there will be lane closures in the two-lane section shown in red (above) and a one-way system for the rest of Parkway in phase 2.

When roads are put into the one-way system, diversion signs will be erected to advise drivers.

The council says access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although “short delays may be encountered.”

“Flintshire County Council and our contractor apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this work and will undertake the works as quickly as possible.”

Cllr Carolyn Thomas said;

“I am delighted that Flintshire County Council have secured further Welsh Government funding for the integrated transport proposals. This is one of many exciting schemes in the pipeline which will integrate all modes of transport to promote a sustainable, affordable and environmentally friendly public transport service.”