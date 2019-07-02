News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

‘Significant amount’ of drugs seized after police stop car Flint

Published: Tuesday, Jul 2nd, 2019
Police say they arrested three people on Monday evening after a ‘significant amount’ of drugs were allegedly recovered from a car they had stopped in Flint.

The operation involved officers from Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit, Merseyside, Cheshire and North Wales police forces.

Officers on the ground were supported by the Hawarden based police helicopter in an operation which took place at around 11pm.

A number of marked and unmarked police vehicles were spotted on the westbound A548 at the junction with Aber Road, police were seen surrounding a car which was stopped at traffic lights.

An update on social media by Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit (AAP) states:

“AAP have just conducted a stop of a vehicle in #Flint in company with @CheshireRCU (Cheshire Police Roads and Crime Unit) @MerPolTraffic (Merseyside Road Policing Unit @NWPolice (North Wales Police) 3 x persons arrested and a significant amount of drugs recovered.”

