Shotton restaurant served with two week closure notice for breaching coronavirus regulations

Flintshire Council Community and Business Protection Team has issued a it’s fourth temporary closure notice to hospitality business in the county.

Council officers and North Wales Police attended the Bengal Dynasty restaurant in Shotton last Thursday.

Officers found that tables were not spaced well enough to allow for physical distancing.

They also found “large groups” of people who were “clearly not from the same household” sitting at one table.





A DJ was playing loud music while staff were walking around the premises “many without face coverings.”

Flintshire council said track and trace processes at the premises were also “inadequate.”

The owner of the Bengal Dynasty was issued with the 14 day closure notice for “failure to take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus”

Flintshire Council said it’s officers “received a positive response from the owner” when serving the notice.

Andrew Farrow, Chief Officer Planning, Environment and Economic Development said;

“The hospitality sector in Flintshire continues to work extremely hard to ensure that they comply with the current Covid-19 regulations and adhere to the associated advice and guidance to ensure the safety of customers and staff.”

“However, (on 3 December) our Community and Business Protection Team issued a 14-day Temporary Closure Notice on the Bengal Dynasty/Budescu Dinasty restaurant in Shotton under Section 12(2) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No.2) (Wales) Regulations 2020 for, ‘failure to take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus’.

“When officers from our Community and Business Protection Team and North Wales Police attended the premises they found that tables were not spaced well enough to allow for physical distancing, large groups who were clearly not from the same household were allowed to sit at one table and there was a DJ playing loud music.”

“Customers and staff were also walking around the premises, many without face coverings, there were inadequate track and trace processes in place, and inadequate signage.”

“Officers from our Community and Business Protection Team received a positive response from the Owner when serving the notice and they will provide him with further help and guidance to ensure he operates his business within the rules in future.”

“This is the fourth temporary closure notice we have issued to a hospitality business in Flintshire.”

“The vast majority of hospitality businesses are clearly doing their best to comply with the regulations in very challenging times for the sector, however a small minority continue to blatantly flout the law.”

“It is important that premises follow guidelines and regulations to keep staff and customers safe to minimise the potential spread of coronavirus.”

“Our officers will continue to work alongside North Wales Police and other partners and will not hesitate to intervene where it is felt that measures are not being taken seriously or ignored.”